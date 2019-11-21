Mobile PD looking for suspect who took money from drive-thru cash register

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a suspect who snuck into a McDonald’s drive-thru and took money from the cash register.
According to MPD, the suspect opened the drive-thru window around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4. The burglarized McDonald’s is located at 2692 Government Blvd.
MPD did not release how the man was able to steal the money.
No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (251) 208-7211 or send an anonymous message by clicking here.
