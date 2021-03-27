Mobile native partners with Vera Bradley to create unity bags

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) —A Mobile native is working with handbag and luggage company ‘Vera Bradley’ to create a bag that symbolizes unity.

Victoria Williams is a store associate at the company’s factory location in Gulfport, Mississippi —- about an hour outside of Mobile. After brainstorming with company leaders — “The unity tote” was created.



Williams and Vera Bradley say this venture is more than just buying a bag. Williams says, “We need to show that we mean that we want change. Change needs to happen now. It just makes me overwhelmed to think about that they listened. They took time to say hey, we’ll back this idea to show that change needs to happen. Unity needs to happen. The country needs to heal and come together.”

The company says they want more voices of color to be represented in different career fields — like fashion, advertising, music and tech. The company also pledges to donate 20 thousand dollars to “Women Who Create”, a non profit that gives scholarships and helps mentor young women of color.

LATEST POSTS