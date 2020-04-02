Mobile hospital being used to treat COVID-19 in Hale County

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Hale County hospital in Greensboro is using a mobile hospital to treat patients who may have symptoms of COVID-19. Medical workers are hoping it will help save lives.

EMA Director Russell Weeden says in the past two weeks as many as 40 people with coronavirus symptoms have visited the hospital for treatment.

“When they come if they have any of those symptoms we go ahead and treat them out here. Some come back with Pneumonia, or bronchitis or strep throat. Anything with a fever we treat here whether its COVID-19 or not,” Weeden said.

Patients are not allowed inside the main hospital to protect staff and other patients already admitted. Anyone with virus symptoms can drive up to the parking lot and call the hospital to see a doctor and are treated inside the mobile hospital trailer.

“So it’s really a giant ER and had 10 beds and 10 heart monitors, so it’s like a mobile ICU and we can treat patients and give them IV fluids and medicine and we can keep them out here and everything is done outside now,” Weeden said.

Weeden says doctors and nurses will continue to use the trailer hospital as long as they need too.

LATEST POSTS