Mo’ Bay Beignet Co. coming to Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — A new spot for sweet treats is coming to Tuscaloosa. Mo’ Bay Beignet Co. is headed to set up shop in the city according to a post on their Facebook page. The post also states that Mobile couple Brooks & Hon Becks will open the store’s third location in Tuscaloosa.

Mo’ Bay Beignet Co. originated in Mobile and is home to the flagship café. Mo’ Bay Beignet Co.’s second location is in Auburn.

No word yet on when the shop in Tuscaloosa will open or where it will be located. Updates will be posted on Mo Bay Beignet Co. Tuscaloosa’s Facebook page.

Mo’ Bay Beignet Co. serves the fried dough dessert with powdered sugar and a variety of different syrup. They also serve coffee.