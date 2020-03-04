MLK’s son asks Alabama to stop inmate’s upcoming execution

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as family members of a condemned Alabama inmate, are asking the governor to stop the execution of the man who’s convicted in the 2004 killing of three police officers but wasn’t the trigger man.
Nathaniel Woods is scheduled to be executed by injection on March 5 at a south Alabama prison.
Woods and co-defendant Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers. Martin Luther King, III sent Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a March 3 letter pleading for her not to execute Woods. King wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the execution is an “injustice.”
See the letter from Martin Luther King III below:
