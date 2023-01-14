BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there will be many events around Birmingham honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy.

The Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium. Hoover’s Moss Rock Preserve will join Hands on Birmingham and YouthServe to clean and prepare public trails, which will include landscaping and clearing invasive plants.

The Negro Southern League Museum will host its second annual “MLK Meet a Mentor Day,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NSLM Executive Director Alicia Johnson-Williams encourages families to visit the museum with their youth to learn about the history of the Negro League baseball players and the great examples they are to the community.

Clanton’s YMCA will hold its annual “Seeds of Kindness Family Fun Day of Service” from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., there will be a beautification project in the historic West End neighborhood, followed by community prayer, free lunch and gospel music. There will be a closing prayer and Bible giveaway at 1:30 p.m.