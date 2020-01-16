MLK Day 2020 events around Birmingham

A man walks past a large mural of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the side of a diner, painted by artist James Crespinel in the 1990’s and later restored, along Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Seattle. The civil rights leader was killed 50 years ago Wednesday in Memphis. […]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are looking for a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this coming Monday, here are some options:

MLK Unity Breakfast at the BJCC- 7 a.m.

Traditional MLK March, leaving from City Hall to Kelly Ingram Park- 11:30 p.m.

MLK Civil Rights Rally at 16th Street Baptist Church- 12 p.m.

MLK Love Fest at the Boutwell Auditorium- 2 p.m.

For more information and a list of more events to commemorate Dr. King, click here.

LATEST POSTS