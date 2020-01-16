MLK Day 2020 events around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are looking for a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this coming Monday, here are some options:
- MLK Unity Breakfast at the BJCC- 7 a.m.
- Traditional MLK March, leaving from City Hall to Kelly Ingram Park- 11:30 p.m.
- MLK Civil Rights Rally at 16th Street Baptist Church- 12 p.m.
- MLK Love Fest at the Boutwell Auditorium- 2 p.m.
For more information and a list of more events to commemorate Dr. King, click here.
