Missy, Alabama’s First Dog, accidentally trips, injures Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she’s okay after being tripped up by the state’s First Dog, Missy, Tuesday night.
According to a statement from her office, Missy unintentionally tripped up the governor who then hit her shoulder.
Ivey says she will be in a sling for some time but that it will not slow her down. The statement also says Missy is “doing just fine” after the incident.
“Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”Gov. Kay Ivey
Missy was made the First Dog following the death of Gov. Ivey’s 14-year-old Chow mix, Bear, who passed away in 2018.
Gov. Ivey will deliver her State of the State Address Feb. 4 at the State Capitol.
