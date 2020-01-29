Missy, Alabama’s First Dog, accidentally trips, injures Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she’s okay after being tripped up by the state’s First Dog, Missy, Tuesday night.

According to a statement from her office, Missy unintentionally tripped up the governor who then hit her shoulder.

Ivey says she will be in a sling for some time but that it will not slow her down. The statement also says Missy is “doing just fine” after the incident.

“Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!” Gov. Kay Ivey

Missy was made the First Dog following the death of Gov. Ivey’s 14-year-old Chow mix, Bear, who passed away in 2018.

Gov. Ivey will deliver her State of the State Address Feb. 4 at the State Capitol.

LATEST POSTS