MISSING WOMAN ALERT: Anniston police search for missing 21-year-old

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – Anniston police need your help locating a missing woman.

Authorities say 21-year-old, Joani Love Bryant was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. at her home in the 2000 block of Moore Avenue.

Police say she left her home on foot and she has not had any contact with her family or friends.

She was wearing pink pajamas and a grey Alabama A&M hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anniston Police Department or Investigator White at (256) 226-5347.