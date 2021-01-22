Missing Walker County woman believed to be victim of ‘foul play’

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they believe that 24-year-old Summer Buzbee, who has been missing for more than five weeks, was a victim of foul play.

WCSO says through its continued investigation, some of Buzebee’s belongings were found. Authorities say it ties into what they think happened to her but there is not enough evidence at this time to make an arrest.

A person of interest is now being considered a suspect. Christian Shanklin is believed to have been the last person to see Buzbee before she went missing.

Buzbee went missing back on Dec. 21. She was declared endangered on Jan. 14. A $2,500 bond is still being offered for any information on the case that leads to finding her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact WCSO at 205-302-6464.