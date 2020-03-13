MISSING ALERT: Vestavia PD searching for missing 15-year-old

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Police Department needs your help in locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities say Jade Alexandra Turner, 15, was last seen at her home on Thursday morning, March 12.

Jade is about 185 pounds and 5’3″ tall.



Police say her clothing description is unknown, but her family believes she may have taken clothing with her.

If you have any information in regard to Jade’s location, please contact Investigator Wooten at 205-978-0129 or VHPD at 205-978-0140.



You may also submit an anonymous tip to us via the web at www.cityprotect.com or by anonymous text message at 274637 (CRIMES), keyword VHPD.

