Missing Tuscaloosa man found dead after SUV swept by floodwater

Authorities respond to the scene of an SUV lodged in a drainage ditch at Greensboro Avenue.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man whose SUV was swept away by floodwater on Saturday was found dead Sunday morning, authorities said in a release.

Firefighters with the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service were preparing to resume the search for 40-year-old Kelvin Watford at 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning when a family friend located him in a wooded area just west of Interstate 359.

Watford’s vehicle stuck in the drainage tunnel at Greensboro Avenue. (Courtesy of TPD)

The location is approximately a quarter mile downstream from where Watford’s SUV was found wedged under a bridge that crosses a drainage ditch on Greensboro Avenue.

Officers and firefighters were assisting with the recovery of the body Sunday morning. Watford lived in Tuscaloosa, but is originally from Greensboro in Hale County. Authorities say that his family members have been notified.

On Saturday, officers were called to Bonita Terrace at 2:11 p.m. where they found Watford’s maroon Ford Explorer in a drainage ditch that runs west along 14th Avenue, behind Fitts Industries and under Greensboro Avenue. Police say that a witness saw the vehicle become stuck in the drainage tunnel where he saw a lone occupant disappear underwater and not resurface.