Missing teen girl last seen in Wilsonville

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in locating a teen last seen near Wilsonville Monday.

Alexis Wood, 15, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to call Investigator Matt Smith at (205) 670-6255 or email him at nsmith@shelbyso.com. Tips may also be directed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.

LATEST POSTS