Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 5 p.m.

Missing teen girl last seen in Wilsonville

Local News

by: CBS 42 Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Alexis Wood (SCSO)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in locating a teen last seen near Wilsonville Monday.

Alexis Wood, 15, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to call Investigator Matt Smith at (205) 670-6255 or email him at nsmith@shelbyso.com. Tips may also be directed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events