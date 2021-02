SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — The search for a missing Sumiton teenager has been canceled after she was found at an airport in Nevada.

McKenzy Elise Jinright, 17, was found and detained at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Friday afternoon. She had been reported missing earlier that morning.

No other information has been released by authorities at this time. The Sumiton Police Department says they are in the process of getting her back home.