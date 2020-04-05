Missing Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Tuscaloosa

DAPHNE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 78-year-old James Edward Murphee.

Murphee is a 78-year-old man who may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama around 1:30 P.M. on April 4, 2020.

Authorities have reason to believe he may be traveling to the Jefferson County area or Daphne, Alabama. Murphee may be driving a Gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma bearing Alabama license plate 5AJ3651.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of James Edward Murphee please contact the Daphne Police Department at (251) 621-9100 or call 911