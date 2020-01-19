Missing Senior Alert issued for 70-year-old man from Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Oliver Charles Copeland.

Copeland is 70 years old and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen at his residence on East Emerald Drive in Enterprise, Ala. around 12 a.m. on January 19, 2020.

He may be traveling in a 2011 silver Chevrolet Silverado bearing Alabama Tag FF768 and his direction of travel is unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Oliver Charles Copeland, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or call 911.