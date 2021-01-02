Missing person investigation underway for 63-year-old Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation.

Authorities are searching for Debra Branton, 63 of Birmingham. She is described as 5-feet, 2-inches and 170 pounds.

Branton was last seen on Jan. 1, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. while she was in the 7900 block of Crestwood Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage hat, black shirt, green camouflage pants, and pink shoes.

Police say she suffers from a medical condition that impairs her judgment.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Debra Branton, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8485 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.