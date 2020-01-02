Missing Person Alert: Dora Police searching for missing 50-year-old man

The Dora Police Department is searching for a missing man and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Authorities say 50-year-old, Steven Dale Sellers of Dora was last seen November 27, 2019, around the 1200 block of Sellers Road.

Police say, Sellers, borrowed a white 1997 Chevrolet S10 from someone who knew to go to a funeral according to friends and family. And he has not been seen or heard from since.

The tag number for the vehicle is 64BS886.

Anyone who knows of Sellers whereabouts on information about his disappearance please contact Dora Police at 205-648-3211.