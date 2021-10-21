Missing Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway would have celebrated 35th birthday Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) — Thursday marks what would have been the 35th birthday of Natalee Holloway. The Alabama teen has been missing for more than 16 years, after vanishing on a trip abroad.

Holloway was born on Oct. 21, 1986. The 18-year-old Holloway disappeared while visiting Aruba in the Caribbean in 2005.

Holloway had just graduated from Mountain Brook High School and was celebrating the graduation with other classmates at the time of her disappearance.

Natalee Holloway with mother, Beth Holloway, before her high school graduation ceremony in 2005. (Photo credit: AP)

The case sparked international headlines and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.

Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect in Holloway’s disappearance, is currently serving 28 years in prison in Peru for murdering Stephany Flores in 2010 in a Lima, Peru hotel room. Flores was choked and beaten to death on May 30, 2010, exactly five years after Holloway’s disappearance.

On January 12, 2012, Holloway was declared legally dead by Judge Alan King in a court order.

Natalee’s mother, Beth Holloway, continues to advocate for victims and their families. In November 2018, she came to Auburn to offer support and help put out ribbons when another Alabama teenager, Aniah Blanchard, was missing. Tragically, Blanchard would later be found dead, and Ibraheem Yazeed charged in her murder.

