Missing man from Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in locating a missing Pickens County resident.

Christopher Walker, 56, was last seen Wednesday near Osteen Road in Gordo around 5:15 a.m. He is believed to be traveling in a maroon 2016 Kia Optima LX bearing Alabama plate 4600AT7.

Walker is a white male living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 218 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt and khaki dress pants.

If you have any information about this missing person, please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 367-2000 or call 911.