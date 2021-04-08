Missing Homewood man found dead in Shades Creek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A missing Homewood man was found dead floating in Shades Creek by police Thursday, according to the Homewood Police Department.

Joshua Chase Callender, 28 of Homewood, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, Callendar’s family reported him missing after he had not been seen since March 27, when he left his home with a family dog. Callender was reportedly last seen in the 1900 block of South Lakeshore on March 31.

A citizen discovered the family dog and a backpack belonging to Callender at a local nature preserve and returned them to the family on Tuesday.

A search of the area by Homewood police on Wednesday discovered Callender dead floating in Shades Creek at an I-65 bridge support.

The investigation is ongoing.