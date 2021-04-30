Missing Gordo 3-year-old found safe in Georgia, family member arrested

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — The search for missing 3-year-old Khilan Bell in Gordo has been canceled after he was found safe in Forest Park, Ga. Friday morning.

According to Gordo Police Chief Johnny Stevenson, Khilan was found around 10:30 a.m. with a family member who took the child Thursday.

The family member has been arrested and will be extradited back to Alabama. Khilan’s parents are on the way to Georgia to pick up their son.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

