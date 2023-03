ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the ECSO, Madison Grace Hollingsworth was last seen Thursday wearing black sweatpants near Eagle Road in the area of Shandy Grove Road.

Anyone with information on Hollingsworth’s whereabouts are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.