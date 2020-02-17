Missing driver identified, vehicle found at Buck’s Pocket State Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The driver who went missing on February 5 in South Sauty Creek in Buck’s Pocket State Park has been identified.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said Raymond Edwards, 82, of Scottsboro was recovered around 4:22 p.m. on Sunday.

Edwards and the vehicle were found after search efforts resumed on Sunday, according to authorities.

Trooper Daniel said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was notified by Buck’s Pocket State Park officials that search crews had located the missing vehicle at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Trooper Daniel said at approximately 2:30 p.m. a diver confirmed Edwards was also in the vehicle.

The search for the missing driver at Buck’s Pocket resumed Sunday after the search was “suspended indefinitely” on February 9 due to severe weather coming into the area throughout the week.

Edwards and his vehicle were swept away by floodwaters on February 5. Law enforcement and volunteers have searched for him multiple times since February 5.

LATEST POSTS