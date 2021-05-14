Missing Cullman woman last seen traveling to Atlanta

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Vanished without a trace, the Cullman community is searching for a beloved barber shop owner.

Friends and family of Lillliam Max say they haven’t seen or heard from her in 12 days. The Cullman Police is now asking the public for any information on her whereabouts.

The Cullman Police Department says they don’t believe Lilliam Max is in the city of Cullman. She was last seen traveling to Atlanta on May 2 for an appointment and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“She’s a big part of this community, she’s very well-loved,” said Cris Contreras, a close friend of Lilliam.

Friends of Lilliam say she can put a smile on anyone’s face that walked through her doors.

“People that come and get their hair cut eventually start bringing their kids, their whole family to her because they just feel so comfortable with her,” said Contreras.

Contreras has been friends with the missing 47-year-old for the past nine years. He says it’s not like her to not show up for work and to not communicate with friends.

“We think that whatever is happening with Lilly is beyond her control and it’s not voluntary,” said Contreras.

Lilliam was last seen on May 2 in city of Birmingham boarding a bus to Atlanta, Georgia.

“She left Cullman of her own accord and we would just like to know that she is okay. We have not made any contact with her via cell phone, and she had no family that we know of, so we are very concerned about her,” said Lt. Jeff Warnke, Cullman Police Department.

Clients and friends reported Max missing on May 7. The Cullman Police Department’s efforts are now turned towards learning more about Lilliam’s appointment in Atlanta.

“We’ll follow up on any leads that we get concerned about her welfare and whereabouts, there’s even talk about us traveling to Atlanta to meet with the police and law enforcement over there to maybe see if they can help us locate Miss Max,” said Lt. Warnke.

“Hopefully someone will see her or know something about her and we’re hoping for a safe return. We just want to know that she’s okay,” said Contreras.

If you have any information on Lilliam, the Cullman Police Department asks that you call their department at (256) 775-7145.