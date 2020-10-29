Missing Child Alert issued for Tarrant 2-year-old girl

The Tarrant Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Amori Kyrianna Doughty.

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tarrant Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2-year-old girl last seen Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Amori Kyrianna Doughty was last seen Monday wearing a pink and black jogging suit, pink and black Jordan shoes with her hair in three ponytails with puff balls.

She was last seen in the area of Green Street at 1 p.m. in Tarrant, Ala. in a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra, ALEA reports.

Amori is described as 2-feet, 9-inches, 20 pounds, brown eyes with black hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amori Doughty please contact the Tarrant Police Department at (205) 849-2811 or call 911.