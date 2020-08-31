Missing child alert issued for Prattville 15-year-old

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Shamada Howard, 15, was seen in the area of Malone Court in Prattville around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Shamada is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with “Boss” on it with blue shorts and a wig.

If you have any information on Shamada’s whereabouts, contact PPD at 334-595-0208.

