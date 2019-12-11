1  of  3
Closings
Cullman City Schools Cullman County Schools Jasper City Schools

Missing 17-year-old Montevallo girl found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Cierra Cathey, who was reported missing last week, has now been found.

“Cierra Cathey has been located and is safe,” the department tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you to all who shared this post.”

Cathey had been missing for days and was last seen Dec. 7 in the Alabaster area. No details were given as to where Cathey was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events