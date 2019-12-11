Missing 17-year-old Montevallo girl found safe

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Cierra Cathey, who was reported missing last week, has now been found.
“Cierra Cathey has been located and is safe,” the department tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you to all who shared this post.”
Cathey had been missing for days and was last seen Dec. 7 in the Alabaster area. No details were given as to where Cathey was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
