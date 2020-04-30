Missing 16-year-old believed to be in Jasper, Parrish area

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Summerdale Police Department is still searching for 16-year-old Bradley Cole Blake and they believe he may be in the Jasper or Parrish areas.

Bradley has been missing since April 8 when he left the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch without permission in Summerdale, according to SPD.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SPD Detective Gleaton at (251) 947-4010.

