Miss USA Asya Branch visits Alabama families with loved ones incarcerated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Miss USA of 2020 Asya Branch visited Birmingham Thursday.

Branch spoke to children and families at the Church of Brooks Hills Student Center by the nonprofit Prison Fellowship, an organization that helps families who have loved ones impacted by crime and incarceration.

The group hosted their Angel Tree event at the Student Center, where kids made crafts and got a chance to listen and ask questions to Branch.

Branch said her father served ten years in prison in Mississippi and understands what these families are going through. She hopes by sharing her story, she can inspire kids to rise about the difficult time.

“These are people who have lives. And every single one of us is one step away of making a mistake every single day. And I don’t think those mistakes should define us,” Branch said.

“You can overcome the obstacles and barriers that are there. Just because your parents are incarcerated, doesn’t mean you can’t be…you don’t have to be the statistic that’s out there. You can actually be somebody of importance,” Jeremy Miller with Prison Fellowship said.

