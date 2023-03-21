BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Miss Fancy is a unique figure in history: an elephant known for escaping the Avondale Zoo to roam the streets and steal apples off windowsills.

Based on a real-life animal, the directors wanted to create a show that means something to the audience, balancing history and magic. That desire marked the start of Miss Fancy: Elephant Queen of the Zoo.

“We wanted to write a show for our local audiences that featured a bit of our local history and lore, so this is what we came up with,” says co-director Ashley Woods. “It’s that historical story infused with a lot of magical realism.”

That magic comes to life in the form if a Vaudeville star, a tapdancing peacock, and an inspiring young boy. Taking place in the 1930s, Miss Fancy and the other characters must put on a show to save the zoo.

According to co-director Aija Penix, “There’s lots of great underscoring, we’ve got big villains, we’ve got some fun things that happen in the house that’s very interactive and engages the audience, so it’s going to be a very, very magical, musical show.”

The performance will be Saturday March 25th, at 11am at the BJCC. Tickets are available at www.bct123.org.