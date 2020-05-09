Miss Alabama competition canceled, all current titleholders to compete in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Miss Alabama organization announced that there will be no competition this year due to the coronavirus.

Miss Alabama made the announcement Friday on their Facebook page. They say that they will be holding a competition in 2021 from June 9-12 at Samford University.

All 43 titleholders for the 2020 competition will retain their titles and compete in the 2021 pageant. Miss Alabama 2019 Tiara Pennington will continue to serve her role through 2021.

The Miss America pageant has also been postponed until 2021.

