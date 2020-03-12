Misconduct halts trial for man accused of barbershop slaying

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jury selection has been stopped amid juror misconduct in the trial of an Alabama man charged with killing three people during a robbery attempt.

Circuit Judge Bill Lewis Jr. said Tuesday the selection process in Keon Cain’s trial will have to be reset. He says juror interviews revealed one juror discussed the case with fellow jurors potentially compromising the trial. He was sentenced to five days in jail for contempt of court.

Cain is facing three counts of capital murder for the death of Eddie Scott, Anthony Smith, and Al Benson at a Prattville barbershop in July 2017.

Requests by the defense for a change of venue were denied last year.

