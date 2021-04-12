Miners continue strike in Alabama after contract rejected

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — A strike is continuing at two Alabama coal mines after union members rejected a contract proposal.

The United Mine Workers of America says the local that represents more than 1,100 workers at Warrior Met Coal in Tuscaloosa County rejected a tentative deal in balloting on Friday. International President Cecil Roberts says members have the final say in collective bargaining agreements, so the walkout continues. The strike affects two Warrior Met coal mines and related facilities.

Negotiations between union representatives and the company had produced a tentative agreement that was announced a week ago.