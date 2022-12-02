BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Miles College will host the annual “Community Give Back Day,” where 150 families in the area will have the chance to receive different presents for the holidays.

The goal of this event is make the holiday season a little brighter for families by giving them an opportunity to select various electronics, clothing, and household items.

Participation in the event is free to the 150 families who registered to participate.

“We are extremely pleased and happy to sponsor this event. This partnership while provide gifts to those families who may be experiencing difficult financial times during this Christmas season” said Bobbie Knight President of Miles College.

The day is a collaboration between Miles College, Unity CME Church-Bessemer, C2NationBham, and All Nations Worship Assembly Birmingham.

“We are committed to making life easier to our fellow citizens, and this Give Back Day is a perfect way to tell these families that they are not forgotten and someone care about them” said Rev. Leon Parker. III, Vice President of Student Life, Engagement, and Dean of Chapel at Miles College and Pastor of Unity CME Church-Bessemer.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Miles College Knox-Windham Gymnasium in Fairfield.

Volunteers are needed for set up on Friday and work the event Saturday. To volunteer, click here.