Miles College to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Fairfield, surrounding communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College is partnering with Cahaba Medical Care to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be available to those 65 and older, first responders, educators, essential workers, as well as those ages 16—64 years with underlying medical conditions.

“We noticed a shortage of vaccination centers in the western area, and it is our desire to help bridge that gap,” Miles College President Bobbie Knight said in a written statement. “We believe that It is paramount that members of the community have access to this vaccine if they should choose to get it.”

The first dose of the vaccination will be administered at the Miles College Gymnasium starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

To register to receive this vaccine, visit Cahaba Medical Care’s website and select the location “Miles College.”