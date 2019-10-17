Miles College partners with Shaquille O’Neal to launch initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with Miles College as part of his HBCU (Historically Black College and University) initiative. The initiative will bring a Papa John’s to every HBCU campus.

O’Neal will join Miles College President Bobbie Knight to announce the new business Oct.26, 2019, at noon at the Miles College Student Activity Center.

Miles College is honored to partner with Shaquille and welcome him to our historic and beautiful campus. Shaquille is a skilled investor, savvy entrepreneur, and marketing and branding genius” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. This partnership tells the world that this is Miles College’s day, and this is Miles College’s time; to show America that (HBCUs) Historically Black Colleges & Universities can join Icons like Shaquille and launch business ventures on our campuses like a Papa John’s” Miles College President Bobbie Knight.

It was announced in March that O’Neal became the official pitchman and promoter for Papa John’s pizza.

