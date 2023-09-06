BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College is mourning the death of one of its own.

Markiezia Atkins, 24, was one of two people killed in a shooting at the Aria Restaurant & Lounge on 5th Avenue North Monday morning. According to a post on Miles College’s Facebook page, Atkins was a sophomore at the school, as well as the mother of a 1-year-old daughter.

“Markiezia was not only a dedicated student but also a loving and devoted mother,” the post read. “Her determination to excel in her studies while caring for her daughter was truly inspirational. She embodied the spirit of resilience and determination.”

The shooting happened after 2 a.m. Friday. Atkins and Chaveda Willis, 33, of Birmingham, later died from their injuries while at least three others were wounded in the shooting.

While the victims were being taken to UAB Hospital’s emergency room, two suspects reportedly opened fire on them outside the hospital, causing the ER to temporarily be locked down.

“The Golden Bear family will miss Markiezia immensely, and her memory will forever remain in our hearts,” Miles College’s post read. “Rest in peace, Markiezia.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting.