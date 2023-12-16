FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College hosted its second annual Holiday Community Give Back Day on Saturday.

It happened for 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Knox-Windham Gymnasium. At the event, low-income people could receive free home goods, beauty products, electronics, toys, kitchen appliances and nonperishable food items.

“Miles College has been embedded in the community for over 125 years, and the least we can do — which is what we do every year — is give back to our community, especially during this time of inflation,” said Miles College Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students Leon Parker. “We just wanted to give some relief to those who pour so much into our community.”

There were over 280 families who participated in the event, and at least 60 volunteers made it happen.