FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College is hosting Judge U.W. Clemon, Rep. Terri Sewell and Alabama State Senators Rodger Smitherman and Merika Coleman for a panel discussion to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in the Allen v. Milligan case.

The meeting takes place at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in Pearson Hall. You can learn more by watching the video player above.