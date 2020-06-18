Miles College announces furloughs, cuts due to COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miles College will be reducing costs and cutting expenses.

On Thursday, the school announced that the loss of revenue and increased expenses associated with the transition to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester had greatly impacted its budget. As a result, Miles has announced limited temporary furloughs, but that they would likely not exceed six weeks and that all furloughed employees would continue to receive their full benefits and be able to file for unemployment compensation.

The college reported that the CARES Act funding had been “extremely” helpful but the funds were not enough to cover the rising costs.

In a statement, Miles College President Bobbie Knight said he had asked all cabinet members to examine their organizations in order to identify more permanent reductions. Recommendations were then made to eliminate some positions and implement layoffs. As a result, a limited number of layoffs are necessary and will be effective on Monday.

Miles officials say that during the pandemic, they would remain focused on its mission to educate, motivate, and prepare students for the future.

