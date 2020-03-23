Mile End Deli permanently closing Birmingham location amid COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As many restaurants and businesses have felt the effects of the coronavirus through loss of business, one deli in Birmingham has decided to close its doors for good.

In a message posted on its Facebook page Monday, Mile End Deli announced that it would be closing its location near Railroad Park for good. Birmingham was one of two locations for the deli, the other being in Brooklyn, New York.

The Birmingham location first opened in 2019 and provided a long menu of classic Jewish comfort food.

“Recent circumstances have pushed us to make some changes and the decision has been made to close Mile End Birmingham permanently,” the Facebook post read. “We appreciate your support and are grateful to the community. Mile End has been an important member of the Pihakis Restaurant Group family of businesses.”

As part of the closure, the space will be turned into a Hero Doughnuts and Buns. No date has been set for the transition, but management said they would try to fill the space as soon as they could.

