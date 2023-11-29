WEDNESDAY: We start out Wednesday bitter cold with temperatures in the teens and twenties. Another sunny day will start our slow warming process. High temperatures ranging from around 53° to 60° this afternoon. This evening will be chilly, but not as cold as last night.

THURSDAY: Temperatures starting out in the low to mid 30s to kick off the morning, with highs approaching 60° in the afternoon. Cloud cover increases some during the afternoon and evening, but we stay dry during the day. After 10 pm, a few showers start to enter the state, with most spots staying rain-free until the very late night hours.

FRIDAY: Widespread showers kick off Friday, with rain becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening. Rain again becoming more widespread overnight Friday night. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain looks likely at times over the weekend. Saturday looks like the rainiest day, with showers likely through the day Saturday. Sunday should have a few scattered showers, but rain coverage won’t be as widespread as Friday and Saturday. It will be a mild weekend, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry air should move in just in time to kill off rain chances Monday. Temperatures begin to drop Tuesday with highs back into the mid to upper 50s. Cool and dry weather continues into the second half of the week.

