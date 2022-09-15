BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the Mike Slive Foundation is raising awareness about early detection and collecting donations for research funding.

The following local restaurants are partnering in the Mike Slive Foundation’s ‘Dine Out For Dad‘ initiative during the month of September. Each will feature an item or a special Blue Menu with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Mike Slive Foundation.

Taco Mama will feature Blue Mike Slive Foundation souvenir cups. For every beverage purchased in these reusable blue cups, $1 will be donated to the foundation.

Good People Brewing is creating a signature blueberry seltzer, which will only be available for a limited run during the month of September.

Order from the Blue Menu at La Paz during the month of September with specialty items like their blue margarita.

The Fish Market has created a special Blue Menu for the month of September to support the Mike Slive Foundation.

Make sure to use #DineOutForDad to share when you visit one of the restaurant partners above during the month of September.

To support the cause you can also attend the foundation’s marquee annual fundraising event, Beyond Blue on September 22. There will be special guest appearances by sporting legends and coaches as well as a live and silent auction featuring sports experiences like Wimbledon tickets, National Championship VIP packages and SEC Football and Basketball VIP packages.

For tickets to the event, click here.