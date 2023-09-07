BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mike Slive Foundation is shining the spotlight on prostate cancer with a special event this month at Regions Field.

The Blue Shoe Ball will be held on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. for a fun-filled night of live music and dancing. Black tie attire is optional, but blue shoes are a must.

A silent auction will also be held with items including a beach getaway at Blue Mountain Beach in Florida, two suite tickets to the 2023 Iron Bowl, Atlanta Falcons memorabilia and much more. ESPN Sportscenter, NBA and UFC Anchor Michael Eaves will be the emcee for the event.

The night will honor Tommy Brigham, chairman and founding partner of ARC Realty. According to a press release from the Mike Slive Foundation, his leadership and expertise have continued to guide the organization’s growth as the Southeast’s first and only dedicated prostate cancer nonprofit.

To purchase tickets, click here.