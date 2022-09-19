BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mike Slive Foundation is shining the spotlight on prostate cancer this month with its annual Beyond Blue fundraiser event.

There will be live music, a silent auction and more to contribute to prostate cancer research and awareness. Mike Slive Foundation board member Clete Walker joined CBS 42 to discuss this year’s event.

The fundraiser will be held in the Protective Life Stadium Club from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.