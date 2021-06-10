Mike Slive Foundation gearing up for ‘I’m With Mike’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mike Slive Foundation’s fifth annual I’m with Mike Prostate Cancer Awareness 5K run and 1-mile-walk has added an in-person component to this year’s race.

It will be held Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. Runners, walkers and survivors from across the state will come together for the event to spotlight prostate cancer awareness. There will also be a Kids Dash at 7:45 a.m.

“We’re excited to bring back the in-person race this year. We hope people from all over the state will join us over Father’s Day weekend to help raise awareness of prostate cancer, a disease which affects one in eight men,” said Anna Slive Harwood, Executive Director of the Mike Slive Foundation.

“Father’s Day weekend is the perfect time to remind the fathers and men in your life to get screened for prostate cancer. Early detection saves lives. If you can’t join us in person, you can still register for the race, and we’ll send your shirt right to you. Last year, we had over 600 participants representing all 50 states. Let’s come together to make sure that we don’t lose any other fathers and men to prostate cancer.”

The in-person 5K race and 1-mile walk will begin at the parking lot of Little Donkey restaurant in Homewood. Awards will be given to the top 3 finishers for the 5K for women and men.