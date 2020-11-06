Mike Hubbard transferred to Kilby prison infirmary, documents say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been transferred to a state prison infirmary in Montgomery County after being initially being sent to a different prison to serve time for his ethics convictions.

Corrections records showed Friday that Hubbard has been transferred into state custody at Kilby Correctional Facility. The Associated Press reported he had been transferred to Draper Quarantine Intake Facility from a county jail on Wednesday.

Why Hubbard was transferred to the Kilby infirmary has yet to be announced.

The Alabama Department of Corrections released a statement to CBS 42 regarding Hubbard.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) took custody of Michael Gregory Hubbard on November 4, 2020. Per our ongoing, modified intake process, inmate Hubbard was received at the Draper Quarantine Intake Facility for initial processing in the same manner in which every other new intake is currently processed. As is the case with all ADOC inmates, inmate Hubbard is being housed in a manner that best ensures his safety. Upon completion of the mandatory quarantine process required for all new intakes, he will be transferred to his housing assignment. The ADOC does not provide details regarding new intake transfers from initial quarantine into our system or inmate housing assignments prior to transfer, as this information could compromise security. However, we can confirm that inmate Hubbard will serve his sentence like any other inmate – there will be no preferential or special treatment extended to him. Alabama Department of Corrections

A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison after his convictions on ethics charges. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

Hubbard was automatically removed from office after his conviction in 2016.

