Midfield police searching for armed robbery suspects

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Saturday morning.

According to Midfield PD, the suspects entered the store just after 8:20 a.m. and left in a white vehicle. No other information has been released at this time.

If you recognize these individuals, contact Detective Jeffries at (205) 745-3554 or the Midfield PD Tip Line at (205) 745-3559.

You can also make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (205) 254-7777 or by clicking here. You will be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

