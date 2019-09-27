Midfield police chief retires, heads to JCSO

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime Midfield Police Chief Frank Belcher will retire from the force and then join the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Belcher has been the chief since 2010 and has been with the Midfield station since 2000.

Congratulations, Chief Belcher!

Posted by Midfield, Alabama on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Belcher confirmed to CBS 42 that his last day will be Monday and then will begin with the JCSO next Tuesday as a Lieutenant in the Civil Division.

He says he does not know who will fill his position in Midfield.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events