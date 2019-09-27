Midfield police chief retires, heads to JCSO

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Longtime Midfield Police Chief Frank Belcher will retire from the force and then join the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Belcher has been the chief since 2010 and has been with the Midfield station since 2000.

Belcher confirmed to CBS 42 that his last day will be Monday and then will begin with the JCSO next Tuesday as a Lieutenant in the Civil Division.

He says he does not know who will fill his position in Midfield.

